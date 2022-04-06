Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story
Jeff Wright was hiking in Alaska when he fell more than 1,000 feet, breaking his pelvis and needing to be airlifted to safety by the Alaskan Coast Guard. Wright was released from hospital last week and joins News NOW to share his harrowing experience and whether he plans to keep hiking. April 6, 2022
Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story
