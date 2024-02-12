IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

Authorities are investigating a possible political motive in a deadly shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston church. The shooter was killed and a young boy was injured.Feb. 12, 2024

    Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

