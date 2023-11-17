- Now Playing
TikTok bans content promoting Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'06:38
- UP NEXT
$1 billion of fake designer goods seized in New York City02:13
Thanksgiving costs down this year from turkey to travel01:53
Protesters shut down San Francisco’s Bay Bridge02:15
Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho04:15
Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest02:59
Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband found guilty on all federal charges01:41
Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty of murdering pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson02:45
Mistrial declared in trial of ex-officer in fatal Breonna Taylor raid01:57
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape and abuse by singer Cassie00:53
How war images on social media can your affect mental health02:47
Suspect arrested over death of Jewish man at protest02:01
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack found guilty02:09
Intense winds and rain hit southwest Florida01:04
Former Olympic figure skater Mariah Bell empowers women and girls04:44
Iowa teen sentenced to life in prison for Spanish teacher's murder01:07
Police call disappearance of Washington couple 'suspicious'01:25
WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans00:37
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters01:14
Schumer announces passage of funding bill preventing shutdown02:03
- Now Playing
TikTok bans content promoting Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'06:38
- UP NEXT
$1 billion of fake designer goods seized in New York City02:13
Thanksgiving costs down this year from turkey to travel01:53
Protesters shut down San Francisco’s Bay Bridge02:15
Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho04:15
Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest02:59
Play All