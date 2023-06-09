IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

NBC News NOW

Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Trump was indicted on seven counts in the classified documents probe into the alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard details what will come next in the criminal investigation. June 9, 2023

    Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

