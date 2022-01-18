Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition
Former President Donald Trump has been promoting Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters despite opposition from his supporters, but as NBC News' Jonathan Allen explains, it's a message that's pleasing Trump's advisers. Jan. 18, 2022
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition
