IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

    03:14

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

    01:13

  • Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan. 6 committee about marching to Capitol

    06:07

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans

    04:39

  • Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

    00:43

  • Biden discusses immigration in meeting with Mexican president

    02:41

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

  • Biden awards soccer star Megan Rapinoe Presidential Medal of Freedom

    02:24

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

    03:54

NBC News NOW

Trump's pick tested in Maryland GOP governor race

03:32

A contentious battle for governor continues to unfold in Maryland and acts as another test of former President Trump’s endorsement. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest. July 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

    03:14

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

    01:13

  • Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All