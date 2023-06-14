IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian missile attack kills 11 in Zelesnkyy's hometown

    01:34

  • The Indictment of Donald Trump Special Report | NBC News NOW

    36:28

  • Key moments in Trump's remarks following indictment in classified docs case

    02:50

  • Trump claims he'll investigate Biden is re-elected

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks on being charged under espionage act, slams Clintons in speech

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attacks special counsel Jack Smith in speech

    04:31

  • Transgender activist banned from White House events for posing topless

    03:28

  • 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak to retire next year

    03:24

  • Miami Mayor Suarez says city is ‘prepared’ ahead of Trump arraignment

    10:18

  • Thousands evacuate as deadly flooding strikes Cuba

    01:43

  • Judge denies bail to author accused of killing her husband

    03:18

  • Key suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty

    03:05

  • California eighth graders 3D print prosthetic hand for schoolmate

    01:51

  • Iowa couple behind landmark same-sex marriage ruling concerned over proposed laws

    03:02

  • Record number of climbers attempt to reach summit of Mount Everest

    02:18

  • Body of missing Minnesota mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

    03:00

  • Utah parents protest Bible removal from schools

    02:34

  • Philadelphia air quality poses threat to vulnerable communities

    03:17

  • Trump announces indictment in classified documents probe

    02:40

  • Florida woman charged with fatally shooting her neighbor

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Trump speaks on being charged under espionage act, slams Clintons in speech

07:49

Former President Trump spoke in Bedminster, New Jersey, after he pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment. He criticizes being charged under the Espionage Act, stating that it is used to go after traitors and spies, and has "nothing to do with a former president keeping his own documents." NBC's Danny Cevallos reports. June 14, 2023

  • Russian missile attack kills 11 in Zelesnkyy's hometown

    01:34

  • The Indictment of Donald Trump Special Report | NBC News NOW

    36:28

  • Key moments in Trump's remarks following indictment in classified docs case

    02:50

  • Trump claims he'll investigate Biden is re-elected

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks on being charged under espionage act, slams Clintons in speech

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attacks special counsel Jack Smith in speech

    04:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All