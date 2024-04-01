IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump to hold Mar-a-Lago fundraiser to compete with Biden fundraising effort
April 1, 202405:54

Trump to hold Mar-a-Lago fundraiser to compete with Biden fundraising effort

05:54

Former President Donald Trump said he would hold a fundraiser of his own at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after President Joe Biden’s $25 million fundraiser in New York City. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Jonathan Allen report on why fundraising is so important seven months before Election Day and Trump’s legal fees impact on his campaign funds.April 1, 2024

