    Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran

Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran

British-Iranian dual citizens Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are on their way home to the U.K. following their release from Iran after being detained in 2016 and 2017. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on how Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family has been working years on a day they never thought would come. March 17, 2022

