IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

    09:41

  • PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office

    01:36

  • Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup

    01:22

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

    02:38

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

    01:25

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak

    10:23

  • Flash flooding hits Melbourne, Australia, after two days of incessant rain

    00:55

  • Russia launches deadly missile strike on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

    01:33

  • Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

    01:21

  • Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

    01:04

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

    00:54

  • Putin warns of hunger, widespread social upheavals at Asian summit

    00:59

  • 'Back again, dear, oh dear': King Charles III greets PM Truss

    00:53

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    02:08

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    01:19

  • Biden seeks penalty for Saudi oil production reduction, extra money going to Russia

    02:21

  • Video shows moment family rescued from rubble of Zaporizhzhia home

    00:42

  • Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano

    00:26

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50

NBC News NOW

U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'

02:40

Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country.  Oct. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

    09:41

  • PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office

    01:36

  • Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup

    01:22

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

    02:38

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All