U.S. economy adds 275,000 jobs in February
March 8, 202403:14
U.S. economy adds 275,000 jobs in February

03:14

The U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate hit at 3.9%. NBC News’ Brian Cheung reports on latest economic data for the U.S. February jobs reports.March 8, 2024

