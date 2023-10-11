IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

03:58

U.S. intelligence reported that Iranian leaders were surprised the Hamas attack on Israel. NBC News’ Dan De Luce explains what the U.S. knows about Iran’s role. Oct. 11, 2023

