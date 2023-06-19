IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: 'The Flash' flops at the box office, mass shootings prompt one country's gun recall and extreme summer heat

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

  • Texas tornado leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

    01:32

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    02:04

  • At least 6 killed in Russian strikes on Odesa and Donetsk regions

    02:39

  • Why it will be a challenge to keep Trump’s federal document trial a speedy one

    03:21

  • McConnell on Trump’s document charges: ‘Simply going to stay out of it’

    03:24

  • What to expect from Trump’s arraignment in federal court

    02:49

  • California 19-year-old completes Ph.D.

    03:47

  • May CPI report indicates inflation continues to slow

    04:35

  • Fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Mexico causes four American deaths

    02:38

  • George Soros handing philanthropic empire to his son Alex

    00:39

  • Djokovic nabs 23rd Grand Slam title and record for most major singles trophies

    04:09

  • Scientist who lived underwater for 100 days recounts how his body changed

    03:15

  • How McCarthy is embracing GOP infighting after his debt ceiling deal

    03:22

  • Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

    04:08

  • How one Cleveland fisherman is cleaning up Ohio’s rivers

    04:50

  • Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

    00:35

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

    03:21

NBC News NOW

Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

03:32

Ukraine’s military have made some significant gains a week into its counteroffensive against Russian troops, capturing a small village near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine. June 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

  • Texas tornado leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

    01:32

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    02:04

  • At least 6 killed in Russian strikes on Odesa and Donetsk regions

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All