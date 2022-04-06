Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war
03:59
As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers are leaving their home countries and are now uniting against the violence as well as their shared love of dance. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports. April 6, 2022
CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot
03:59
Now Playing
Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war
03:59
UP NEXT
Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?
04:01
Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story
03:58
Biden administration to extend freeze student loan payments
02:50
Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee