BREAKING: Police won’t be charged in death of Amir Locke, Black man killed during no-knock warrant

    Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

03:59

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers are leaving their home countries and are now uniting against the violence as well as their shared love of dance. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports. April 6, 2022

