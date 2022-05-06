IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards

    02:58

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  • U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April

    00:25

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

  • Mother of former Miss USA speaks out for first time after daughter's suicide 

    04:58

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant

    02:00

  • U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  • How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57

  • Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  • Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

    06:19

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  • At least three killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

    02:55

  • Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island

    00:19

  • Jill Biden to travel to Romania and Slovakia to meet Ukrainian refugees

    01:55

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

05:27

Nearly 500 people have been evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol as officials work to evacuate more people from the blockaded steel plant where thousands have been holed up for weeks. NBC News’ Jay Gray breaks down whether Ukrainian officials are hopeful that the “complex operation” will be successful in evacuating civilians. May 6, 2022

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards

    02:58

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All