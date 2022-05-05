IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

    03:33
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

03:33

Millions of people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of the country in February, but the process for Ukrainian refugees entering the U.S. is becoming increasingly difficult. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. May 5, 2022

