    Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

02:46

Record drought and low rainfall has led Uruguay to face the worst drought in decades. The drought and foul-tasting tap water that residents are drinking has incited protests. NBC News' Guad Venegas has more. July 12, 2023

