IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Meet the Press NOW: Election 2022 Special

    01:43:50
  • UP NEXT

    Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    04:06

  • CBS, Les Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

    02:53

  • Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister

    06:29

  • Full Panel: ‘A midterm election, historically, is a referendum’

    09:17

  • Full Cooper: ‘Republicans are good at scaring people' on the economy

    09:39

  • Response to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows how polarized Americans are

    01:22

  • Chuck Todd: Voters are ‘clearly signaling’ that the economy is their top midterm issue

    03:40

  • Hospital ransomware attacks putting patients at risk

    02:53

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%

    02:38

  • North Korea, Iran may be supplying Russia with weapons

    01:09

  • North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills

    01:40

  • ‘Vet the Vote’ signs veterans up to be election workers

    06:04

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41

  • Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

    04:12

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • Economy is 'No. 1': Independent voters share midterm issues that matter to them

    05:46

  • 'What If?': Chuck Todd explores potential scenarios in the battle for Senate control

    02:26

NBC News NOW

Watch: Meet the Press NOW: Election 2022 Special

01:43:50

The 2022 Midterm elections are right around the corner. Join Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd, Kristen Welker and NBC News correspondents reporting on the ground nationwide for the latest on the major races that underpin this election.Nov. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Meet the Press NOW: Election 2022 Special

    01:43:50
  • UP NEXT

    Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    04:06

  • CBS, Les Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

    02:53

  • Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister

    06:29

  • Full Panel: ‘A midterm election, historically, is a referendum’

    09:17

  • Full Cooper: ‘Republicans are good at scaring people' on the economy

    09:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All