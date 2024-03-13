IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: RFK Jr. eyes Aaron Rodgers as VP pick, Keith Morrison on stepson Matthew Perry’s death, and why royals fumbled the Kate photo scandal

What is delta-8 THC and why are more teens using it
March 13, 202402:36

  • Trader Joe's mini tote bags are reselling for hundreds online

    04:04
  • Now Playing

    What is delta-8 THC and why are more teens using it

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    CPI report says inflation up 0.4% in February

    05:06

  • Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security

    03:52

  • Nearly 60 RNC employees fired after Trump-picked leadership moves in

    00:53

  • White House thanks Congressional leaders in averting a government shutdown

    01:10

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

    05:04

  • U.S. economy adds 275,000 jobs in February

    03:14

  • ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ team on bringing the beloved film to Broadway

    05:28

  • Actor Jermaine Fowler speaks about new film ‘Ricky Stanicky’

    06:09

  • Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

    03:23

  • Sen. Bob Menendez faces obstruction of justice charges

    02:44

  • Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan

    04:44

  • Haley not expected to endorse Trump after exiting the 2024 race

    03:46

  • Administration officials reportedly watered down Kamala Harris' Gaza speech

    01:11

  • How Virginia and Massachusetts voters are feeling on Super Tuesday

    04:24

  • Blizzard conditions continue to impact the Sierra Nevada range

    02:45

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • House Oversight Committee releases Hunter Biden's testimony transcript

    03:00

NBC News NOW

What is delta-8 THC and why are more teens using it

02:36

A new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that 1-in-10 high school seniors reported using delta-8 THC, which has less euphoric effects than the more common and regulated delta-9 THC. NBC News’ Dr. Kavita Patel explains the chemical breakdown of the emerging drug dubbed “diet weed.”March 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Trader Joe's mini tote bags are reselling for hundreds online

    04:04
  • Now Playing

    What is delta-8 THC and why are more teens using it

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    CPI report says inflation up 0.4% in February

    05:06

  • Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security

    03:52

  • Nearly 60 RNC employees fired after Trump-picked leadership moves in

    00:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All