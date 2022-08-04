IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What to expect as CPAC gets underway in Dallas

The Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, kicks off today in Dallas as some Republican primaries in key swing states are too close to call. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach breaks down what to expect from CPAC as the conference gets underway. Aug. 4, 2022

