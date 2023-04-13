California doctor charged in death of patient undergoing breast augmentation03:21
- Now Playing
White House sounding alarm over drug 'Tranq'03:03
- UP NEXT
Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential exploratory committee04:16
Iconic songs added to Library of Congress02:34
Michigan researchers locate two vessels in Lake Superior that sank in 191401:42
Biden meets with U.K. leaders as police document reportedly found on Belfast street04:44
U.S. intel agencies may change how to monitor social media after leaked documents02:31
Texas county plans to close entire library system rather than un-ban books05:49
Senator Feinstein faces first call to resign from member of Congress04:09
Young people say climate change impacts decision to have children02:50
Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens01:33
911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting01:49
Iconic food storage brand Tupperware warns it could go out of business01:31
Toxic Indiana plant fire forces more than 1,500 residents to evacuate02:49
NBC News speaks to migrant teen working in dangerous slaughterhouse04:26
Louisville community remembers five killed in Kentucky bank shooting03:25
New Jersey wildfire forces evacuations02:31
Execution set for Florida's 'ninja killer,' convicted in 1989 murders02:41
Baltimore's segregationist 'spite wall' torn down02:05
Massive toxic fire triggers evacuation order in Indiana02:50
California doctor charged in death of patient undergoing breast augmentation03:21
- Now Playing
White House sounding alarm over drug 'Tranq'03:03
- UP NEXT
Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential exploratory committee04:16
Iconic songs added to Library of Congress02:34
Michigan researchers locate two vessels in Lake Superior that sank in 191401:42
Biden meets with U.K. leaders as police document reportedly found on Belfast street04:44
Play All