    White House sounding alarm over drug 'Tranq'

White House sounding alarm over drug 'Tranq'

03:03

The White House is warning of a deadly substance known as “Tranq” which is a combination of fentanyl mixed with an animal tranquilizer. NBC’s Valerie Castro has the latest on the growing drug crisis across the U.S.April 13, 2023

