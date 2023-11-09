IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why U.S. credit card debt is at an all-time high

03:23

U.S. credit card debt hit a record $930 billion, with younger Americans having the highest delinquency rate. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, explains why credit debt is at an all-time high and breaks down tips on how to pay off your debt.Nov. 9, 2023

