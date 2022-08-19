IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle

02:53

An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022

