IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

    01:26

  • Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar

    04:21

  • Watch: Central Michigan, Western Michigan football game in whiteout conditions

    00:45

  • Shaquille O'Neal takes center court in new HBO Max docuseries

    00:41

  • See how Ted Lasso is encouraging US team ahead of World Cup

    01:36

  • Breakdancing: Inside Olympics' new sport with Sunny Choi

    02:28

  • Eli Manning talks football, plays pickleball on 3rd Hour of TODAY

    04:56

  • How retired Green Beret's nonprofit helps veterans through sports

    04:18

  • 50 years after Dolphins’ perfect season, Larry Csonka looks back

    05:05

  • NFL, Commanders owner Dan Snyder sued for hiding toxic culture

    00:27

  • Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

    01:46

  • D.C. attorney general: NFL owner 'encouraged' toxic culture

    03:36

  • Astros, thousands of fans celebrate World Series win in parade

    01:24

  • Watch: New York City Marathon winners Chebet, Lokedi cross finish line

    01:30

  • Runners celebrate New York City marathon's nonbinary category

    02:11

  • Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to say he has no antisemitic beliefs

    01:04

  • NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic post

    01:54

  • Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder explores sale of team

    02:40

  • Judge sentences ex-NFL assistant coach to three years in prison for DWI

    00:33

NBC News NOW

World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

04:03

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is typically held during the summer, will kick off this coming weekend in Qatar. NBC News’ Steven Romo takes a look at the variability of American viewership for the international soccer tournament as many U.S. sports are already in full swing this season. Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

    01:26

  • Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar

    04:21

  • Watch: Central Michigan, Western Michigan football game in whiteout conditions

    00:45

  • Shaquille O'Neal takes center court in new HBO Max docuseries

    00:41

  • See how Ted Lasso is encouraging US team ahead of World Cup

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All