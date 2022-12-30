IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    XBB variant sparks new Covid concerns

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    New study finds link between POTS and long COVID

    02:17

  • US airports to implement COVID rules for travelers from China

    00:43

  • Mixed reactions among Beijing residents as China rolls back Covid policies

    01:39

  • Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitals

    01:58

  • Hospitals inundated as China scales back Covid restrictions

    02:36

  • High demand for fever treatment at Beijing hospital, Chinese TV reports

    00:53

  • China reports 1st COVID-related death amid new surge

    02:46

  • CVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's meds amid shortage

    02:04

  • China confirms its first Covid deaths in weeks

    01:08

  • International monkey trade exploded due to Covid vaccine development

    03:01

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases skyrocketing ahead of holiday season

    02:10

  • China likely to see explosion of Covid cases in coming weeks

    03:11

  • CDC director claims vaccine misinformation among threats to public health

    01:39

  • Declassified House report highlights U.S. intelligence response to Covid pandemic

    03:38

  • White House announces ‘Covid-19 Winter Preparedness Plan’

    03:21

  • Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

    01:13

  • Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:12

  • Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season

    03:19

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

NBC News NOW

XBB variant sparks new Covid concerns

03:02

Public health experts are concerned for omicron’s new subvariant XBB with one study suggesting the strain is resistant to Covid-19 boosters from prior infections. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on whether the U.S. is looking at another surge as hospitals are already overwhelmed with RSV and flu cases. Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    XBB variant sparks new Covid concerns

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    New study finds link between POTS and long COVID

    02:17

  • US airports to implement COVID rules for travelers from China

    00:43

  • Mixed reactions among Beijing residents as China rolls back Covid policies

    01:39

  • Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitals

    01:58

  • Hospitals inundated as China scales back Covid restrictions

    02:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All