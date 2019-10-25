Breaking News Emails
As evidence mounts against President Donald Trump, Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are attempting to undermine proceedings by criticizing the House process.
This week, McConnell co-sponsored a resolution alongside Senator Lindsey Graham claiming the inquiry denies President Trump "basic fairness and due process.” McConnell is careful, however, when confronted with allegations about the President’s conduct with Ukraine.
Frank Thorp V, Producer and Off-Air Congressional Reporter for NBC News, breaks down McConnell’s impeachment strategy and what options he may have if the inquiry comes to a Senate trial.
Listen here:
Further reading:
· Graham unveils measure slamming impeachment inquiry
Questions about the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.