Chris Christie meets with Zelenskyy in unannounced trip to Ukraine

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a GOP presidential candidate, on Friday made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, the nation's capital.

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Christie reiterated his support for Ukraine, according to a pool report, as the Republican Party becomes increasingly divided in its backing of U.S. aid to the war-torn country.

Christie, the second 2024 Republican presidential candidate to visit Ukraine, after former Vice President Mike Pence did so in June, said he hoped to get a firsthand look at the wartime atrocities that the country has experienced.

"I am an advocate for there being more aid to Ukraine," Christie said, according to the pool report, adding that he hoped U.S. aid would help Ukraine win against Russia in the war.

"It’s very important that the U.S. is on the right side," Zelensky told the former U.S. governor.

Christie also visited the once Russian occupied city of Bucha, where he met with the town's mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, as well as Moshchun, another area that has seen intense fighting. In Bucha, Fedoruk and Christie visited a mass burial site, where Christie laid a bouquet of flowers at a memorial for those lost in the war.

"I don’t think there’s anyone in our country who would come here and see this and not think this is the kind of the things we need to stand up and prevent," Christie said. "We need to give them the means necessary to fight."

