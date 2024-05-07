Jim Banks wins Indiana GOP Senate nod unopposed as state holds 2024 primaries

Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks won the state’s GOP Senate primary unopposed Tuesday as he looks poised to win a promotion to statewide office this fall.

Banks was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a whole host of his would-be Senate Republican peers after GOP Sen. Mike Braun announced he'd run for governor instead of re-election.

Banks had been in the middle of a primary against wealthy businessman John Rust. But Rust was kicked off the ballot due to his party affiliation, leaving Banks running in the primary unopposed. He’ll face off against whichever Democrat wins their party’s primary, former state Rep. Marc Carmichael or psychologist Dr. Valerie McCray, in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in more than a decade. Braun, meanwhile, has the early lead in an expensive, multi-way GOP gubernatorial primary. The current governor, Eric Holcomb, is term-limited and can't run for the office again.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, has served two terms and can't run for re-election. Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

And competitive GOP primaries are also underway for House districts across the state, including a challenge to Rep. Victoria Spartz in the Indianapolis area and another pair of districts where former members of Congress are attempting to make comebacks.