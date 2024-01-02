Live updates: GOP candidates hit the campaign trail in the final stretch before Iowa

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- The Iowa caucuses will kick off the 2024 presidential Republican primary process on Jan. 15.
- Vivek Ramaswamy is returning to his rapid campaign pace after the holidays, holding six events in Iowa on Tuesday.
- Nikki Haley is scheduled to return this evening to New Hampshire, where recent polls show her closing the gap with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.
Scalise endorses Trump for president
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., endorsed Trump for president Tuesday in a post on X.
"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies," he said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., previously endorsed Trump for president in November.
Scalise's endorsement comes less than two weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, the first contest of the 2024 Republican primary.
Ramaswamy and Haley return to the campaign trail after holiday break
Campaign activity from the 2024 Republican presidential field is set to pick back up again Tuesday after a brief holiday respite.
Ramaswamy is returning to his torrid pace, with six events scheduled throughout eastern Iowa on Tuesday. His campaign says he will hit the "Double Grassley" mark today, meaning he will have visited all 99 of Iowa's counties twice. (Longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley famously travels to each Iowa county every year.)
Meanwhile, Haley will hold a rally in Rye, New Hampshire, this evening. The former U.N. ambassador has been gaining on Trump in polls in the state, which votes after Iowa, on Jan. 23.
Republicans spent $100 million on ads in Iowa in 2023
Republican presidential candidates and outside groups have blanketed the Iowa airwaves ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, spending nearly $105 million on ads there in 2023.
And that figure is set to grow by at least another $7.5 million before the Jan. 15 caucuses, according to upcoming ad reservations tracked by the firm AdImpact. It’s being driven by Haley’s late push for a strong finish in Iowa, after Trump and Ron DeSantis spent most of 2023 polling first and second there.
SFA Fund Inc, a super PAC supporting Haley, has emerged as the top advertiser in Iowa, spending $25 million in 2023, per AdImpact. The super PAC also has the most ad money laid down for the last two weeks: nearly $3.3 million.
A quiet New Year’s Day on the trail
DeSantis made the only public appearance by a 2024 presidential candidate yesterday afternoon. He mingled and took selfies with patrons at a sports bar in Waukee, Iowa, during the Citrus Bowl game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers.
Alec Hernandez contributed