Live updates: GOP candidates hit the campaign trail in the final stretch before Iowa

Scalise endorses Trump for president

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., endorsed Trump for president Tuesday in a post on X.

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies," he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., previously endorsed Trump for president in November.

Scalise's endorsement comes less than two weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, the first contest of the 2024 Republican primary.