Live updates: Biden campaign plans a speech on democracy in Pennsylvania

All House GOP leaders endorse Trump but Senate leaders keep powder dry

With Majority Whip Tom Emmer throwing his support behind Donald Trump today, all top House GOP leaders have now endorsed the current GOP presidential frontrunner.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., endorsed Trump in November, followed by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., on Tuesday and Emmer on Wednesday. The leader of the House GOP’s campaign arm typically stays neutral until a nominee is chosen, but shortly after winning the race for chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee in November 2022, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., broke norms and endorsed Trump.

It’s a different story in the Senate, where top GOP leaders have publicly feuded with the mercurial Trump over foreign policy, his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, and personal disputes. Chief among them is Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose wife, Elaine Chao, Trump has personally attacked. McConnell has said he will endorse the party’s eventual nominee.

The No. 2 Senate leader, Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., endorsed fellow GOP senator Tim Scott before he dropped out of the race, and has not made another endorsement. And Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is also keeping his powder dry but has said he expects Trump to be the nominee.

House GOP leaders may be rushing to endorse the GOP frontrunner now given that he’s projected to win big in the Iowa caucuses, just 12 days away. House leaders also tend to represent safe, ruby-red districts where Trump is enormously popular, so these House members don't have much to lose, politically, by backing Trump.