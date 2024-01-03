Live updates: Biden campaign plans a speech on democracy in Pennsylvania

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy will all be holding campaign events in Iowa Wednesday. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will also be holding an event to boost former President Donald Trump. Nikki Haley will be campaigning in New Hampshire.
- On the Democratic side, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be holding a press event in Utah.
- Joe Biden's campaign announced that the president will deliver a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, casting Trump as a threat to democracy.
All House GOP leaders endorse Trump but Senate leaders keep powder dry
With Majority Whip Tom Emmer throwing his support behind Donald Trump today, all top House GOP leaders have now endorsed the current GOP presidential frontrunner.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., endorsed Trump in November, followed by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., on Tuesday and Emmer on Wednesday. The leader of the House GOP’s campaign arm typically stays neutral until a nominee is chosen, but shortly after winning the race for chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee in November 2022, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., broke norms and endorsed Trump.
It’s a different story in the Senate, where top GOP leaders have publicly feuded with the mercurial Trump over foreign policy, his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, and personal disputes. Chief among them is Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose wife, Elaine Chao, Trump has personally attacked. McConnell has said he will endorse the party’s eventual nominee.
The No. 2 Senate leader, Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., endorsed fellow GOP senator Tim Scott before he dropped out of the race, and has not made another endorsement. And Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is also keeping his powder dry but has said he expects Trump to be the nominee.
House GOP leaders may be rushing to endorse the GOP frontrunner now given that he’s projected to win big in the Iowa caucuses, just 12 days away. House leaders also tend to represent safe, ruby-red districts where Trump is enormously popular, so these House members don't have much to lose, politically, by backing Trump.
Haley super PAC releases another Iowa ad bashing DeSantis
In a new TV ad out Wednesday, the main super PAC backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s GOP presidential bid slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “phony.”
The ad, funded by SFA Fund Inc., features news clips that describe DeSantis’ presidential campaign as “floundering” and “plummeting.” And, a narrator adds in the spot, “You can’t beat Trump by trying to be Trump,” showing a video of Trump and DeSantis making similar hand motions while speaking.
The narrator also details one of DeSantis’ votes as a member of Congress, saying, “You can’t stop wasteful Washington spending when you already voted to add trillions in national debt.”
SFA Fund Inc., was the top spender on the airwaves in Iowa in 2023 and has over $3 million worth of ad space reserved in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses on Jan. 15.
Trump picks up endorsement from House Majority Whip Tom Emmer
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is the latest member of congressional Republican leadership to endorse Trump’s campaign for president.
“It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president,” the Minnesota Republican wrote in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday morning.
Trump leads the 2024 GOP field in congressional endorsements, with over 80 endorsements from Republican members of the House and Senate, according to an NBC News analysis. No other GOP presidential candidate has endorsements from House members in the double digits.
With Emmer’s statement, every member of House Republican leadership has now endorsed Trump, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Republican Policy Committee Chair Gary Palmer.
Busy day of campaigning
DeSantis, Hutchinson and Ramaswamy are all holding campaign events in Iowa today. Trump won't be in the state, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be giving a speech to his supporters in Sioux City.
DeSantis will have four events, Hutchinson will have one and Ramaswamy will have five.
Haley will be in New Hampshire, where she will be doing three events.
Meanwhile, Kennedy will also be doing a "Bobby on the ballot" press event for his independent campaign in Utah.
Biden to deliver a speech on the Jan. 6 anniversary
President Joe Biden will cast former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy Saturday in a speech set to be delivered on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Biden campaign said this week.
The speech is expected to be a key component of the campaign’s efforts to highlight the stakes of the presidential election, one that’s shaping up to be a rematch of the 2020 contest.
On a call with reporters announcing Saturday’s event, campaign officials used dire terms in warning against a potential Trump victory.
Communications director Michael Tyler said that if Trump wins in November, he “will use all of his power to systematically dismantle and destroy our democracy.”
Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez added, “Our message is clear, and it is simple: We are running a campaign like the fate of our democracy depends on it. Because it does.”
Biden will deliver his remarks near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, a historic Revolutionary War site where George Washington worked to rally troops into a unified army in the late 1770s.