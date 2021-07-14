Biden heads to Capitol to promote infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to promote progress made on his administration’s two-track approach to passing infrastructure spending.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a morning tweet that Biden will attend lunch with Senate Democrats where he will “continue making the case” for the plan “to build the economy back better by investing in infrastructure, protecting our climate, and supporting the next generation of workers and families.”

Senate Democratic leaders announced an agreement Tuesday night to advance a $3.5 trillion spending package that would be in addition to the $579 billion in new spending in the bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

Democrats want to pass the larger bill using the arcane budget reconciliation process that only requires 50 votes. This means they could pass it without any GOP support if every Democrat is on board.

As Senate Democrats announced their massive deal at the Capitol on Tuesday night, the separate bipartisan group of 22 senators were down the hall working on the remaining issues for their agreement.

That group aims to finalize the bill text soon so that the Congressional Budget Office can conduct a cost analysis.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has made clear that he wants the Senate to pass both infrastructure measures by the end of the month before Congress leaves for its August recess.