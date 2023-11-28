Rep. George Santos will face expulsion again this week and predicts he'll be ousted

WASHINGTON — A House Democrat on Tuesday took steps to force a vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress this week — the second time this month that the indicted New York Republican will face an expulsion vote.

Santos, who admitted to lying about his background and has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, easily survived a vote to oust him on Nov. 1. But he is predicting he will be removed from office this time around. Many lawmakers who voted against expulsion now say they will support it following the release of a damning Ethics Committee report on Santos.

A supermajority, or two-thirds, vote is required to expel a member from Congress.

On the House floor Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., noticed a “privileged” resolution to expel Santos from office. Because the resolution is privileged, Republican leadership must bring it to the floor for a vote within two legislative days.

The resolution could be tabled or referred to a committee before it gets a vote. In May, Garcia also tried to force a vote on a similar resolution to expel Santos, but the House voted to refer it to the Ethics panel instead, triggering a monthslong congressional investigation into the New York congressman.

After unveiling the 56-page Santos report, Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., introduced a separate expulsion resolution, but it’s unclear if he will try to force a vote on it this week as well.

The blistering Ethics report concluded that Santos had deceived his donors, knowingly filed false campaign finance statements, and used his campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including rent, trips, luxury items, cosmetic treatments like Botox and a subscription to the adult content site OnlyFans.