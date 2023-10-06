Trump endorses key Capitol Hill ally, Jim Jordan, for House speaker

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump waded into the contested race for House speaker on Friday, throwing his support behind one of his top allies on Capitol Hill, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master!” Trump said of Jordan, a former NCAA wrestling champ and coach, in a post on Truth Social early Friday morning.

“He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment …” he added. “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

The endorsement appears to take Trump himself out of running for the speakership after several GOP allies, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Troy Nehls of Texas, endorsed the former president for the job following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Thursday, multiple GOP sources confirmed that Trump is considering a visit to the U.S. Capitol early next week. In the words of one GOP lawmaker familiar with the plans, the visit would be a bid to “unify the party” amid a fractious brawl between Jordan and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to seize the speaker's gavel.