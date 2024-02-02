IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge will delay Trump's federal trial as court considers his presidential immunity claim

Judge Tanya Chutkan called off the March 4 trial date in an order on Friday, saying she will set a new date after Trump's immunity appeal is resolved.
Former President Donald Trump has argued that he's immune from prosecution related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Megan Lebowitz, Lisa Rubin and Laura Jarrett

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump's federal election interference trial in Washington, D.C., will no longer begin on March 4, Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in a court order released on Friday. It is unclear when the trial will now start.

Chutkan's ruling comes as the D.C. Circuit Court has not yet decided on whether the former president is immune from prosecution.

"The court will set a new schedule if and when the mandate is returned," said the court order signed by Chutkan.

The elimination of the March 4 start date increases the chances that Trump's New York case involving allegations of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels will be the next trial against the former president. That case is currently set to start on March 25.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

