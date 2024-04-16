Trump trial live updates: Jury selection continues in former president's hush money case

What to know about Trump's hush money trial
- Jury selection continues today after more than half of the 96 potential jurors summoned yesterday said they couldn't be "fair and impartial" in a case involving Trump.
- After finishing their questioning of the rest of the first pool of jurors this morning, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecutors and Trump's attorneys will move on to the next pool of 96 jurors. Judge Juan Merchan has said the process could take up to two weeks.
- Trump is required to be present at trial, which could go for six to eight weeks. Merchan has denied the former president's request to attend Supreme Court arguments next week on his presidential immunity claim in his federal election interference trial, but the judge still has to decide whether the former president can attend his son Barron's high school graduation on May 17.
- Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election cycle to keep her quiet about her allegation that she and he had had an affair. The former president has denied the affair as well.
Analysis: Trump’s trial a ‘freak show’ on the outside and solemn on the inside
Inside a courthouse nestled between Tribeca and Chinatown on Monday morning, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued with the district attorney’s office over procedures for a hush-money case that could send an ex-commander in chief to prison for the first time in American history.
New York state Judge Juan Merchan advised lawyers that he was getting a little annoyed by the “minutiae.” With a pool of 500 prospective jurors waiting, he wanted to get started with the process of picking 12.
Merchan also delivered Trump his “Parker warnings,” among them that he could be jailed for contempt if he is absent without leave at any point during the trial. Trump, betraying little emotion, said he understood.
Outside, in a sun-filled park across the street, peculiarity reigned over pedantry.
As Donald Trump the candidate overlaps with Donald Trump the defendant, new polling finds that many crucial independent voters consider his trial to be a serious issue. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.
As Trump goes on trial, Biden goes to Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — While former President Donald Trump is in his hometown of New York this week for the start of his criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records, President Joe Biden plans to campaign in his birthplace of Scranton in battleground Pennsylvania.
Biden’s counterprogramming itinerary includes three days of economy-focused events in Scranton, Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia area, while his campaign keeps a spotlight on Trump’s position on abortion.
The result will be dueling visuals of the two candidates that Biden allies hope speak volumes to voters even as the president stays silent about his GOP rival’s legal troubles.
“We’re really just kind of leaving it alone,” a Biden aide said of Trump’s trial beginning this week.
Biden’s campaign speech in Scranton on Tuesday pivots off Tax Day on Monday, Biden aides said. They said the president will argue that Trump, if elected, would provide tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the middle class.
“We think Trump is pretty vulnerable on that,” one Biden aide said.
But it’s the differences between the two candidates on abortion that the Biden team sees as a decisive factor that could put him over the top in November’s election, according to Biden allies.
Trump’s N.Y. hush money trial begins. Here’s what you missed the first day.
Donald Trump — now a former president on trial — has sought to turn his legal peril into a boost for his presidential campaign, animating his supporters and attempting to sow doubt about the motives of his opponents.
But facing 34 counts of felony charges, Trump argued on the historic first day of his New York hush money trial that he is the victim of a criminal justice system weaponized against him.
He called it “an assault” on the nation. And as the presumptive Republican nominee for president, he repeatedly attacked the prosecution for waging “election interference.”
It is “why I’m very proud to be here,” Trump said.
Trump intends to be involved at every level to the extent possible, from court conferences to the jury selection process, his defense attorney Todd Blanche said.
“President Trump wants to be present at everything,” Blanche said.