Trump trial live updates: Jury selection continues in former president's hush money case

Inside a courthouse nestled between Tribeca and Chinatown on Monday morning, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued with the district attorney’s office over procedures for a hush-money case that could send an ex-commander in chief to prison for the first time in American history.

New York state Judge Juan Merchan advised lawyers that he was getting a little annoyed by the “minutiae.” With a pool of 500 prospective jurors waiting, he wanted to get started with the process of picking 12.

Merchan also delivered Trump his “Parker warnings,” among them that he could be jailed for contempt if he is absent without leave at any point during the trial. Trump, betraying little emotion, said he understood.

Outside, in a sun-filled park across the street, peculiarity reigned over pedantry.

