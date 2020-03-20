Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for the coronavirus

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence's office said Friday night.
The staffer's name and exact position was not released, but Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said, "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.
"Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.
Pence, who was placed in charge of the White House coronavirus task force in late February, said earlier this week he had not been tested for the virus himself.
"I'm in regular consultation with the White House physician and he said I've not been exposed to anyone for any period of time who has the coronavirus," he told reporters on Monday.
"My wife and I have no symptoms, but we’re checking our temperature regularly every day and will continue to follow guidance."
Trump tested negative for the virus last week, after he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida who had been exposed to the coronavirus.