The Justice Department's internal watchdog referred former FBI Director James Comey for prosecution over the leaking of some of his memos to the media, law enforcement sources told NBC News Thursday.
The Department of Justice, however, declined to prosecute Comey, the sources said.
The memos, which Comey leaked to The New York Times after President Donald Trump fired him, detailed conversations Comey had with the president related to the FBI’s probe of the president and Russian election interference.
News of the inspector general’s referral of the Comey matter — and the decision by the Justice Department to not prosecute him — was first reported by The Hill.