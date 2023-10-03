Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president returns to court for day 2 of arguments

Highlights from the first day of the trial

The civil fraud trial against Trump and his company began yesterday with opening statements followed by heated exchanges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office called its first witness: former Trump accountant Donald Bender, who previously testified in the state’s criminal trial against the Trump Organization.

While James' office highlighted testimony from key associates, Trump's lead attorney Chris Kise argued that there was no intent to defraud lenders.

Kise also got into a heated exchange with Judge Arthur Engoron over a question about the relevance of certain evidence.

Trump was in court and blasted both James and Engoron during a lunch break. Engoron will decide the case since it's a bench trial without a jury.

Speaking to reporters after the first day of the trial, Trump repeated claims that the case amounted to election interference, arguing it was keeping him off the campaign trail as he seeks the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.