Former Trump aide Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter roll

Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff under the Trump administration, was removed from the voter roll in North Carolina on Monday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections confirmed to NBC News.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the registration, spokesperson Anjanette Grube said. The office of Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, requested the probe last month following reports that the former North Carolina Republican congressman and Trump staffer had registered using an address he never lived at.

Meadows’ removal comes “after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” said Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections.

Voters who cast a ballot outside the state would be considered to have lost residency in North Carolina, according to state law.

“No formal challenge has been received by the Macon County Board of Elections," Gannon added.

News reports published earlier this year questioned whether Meadows, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election, may have committed an election offense himself.

State records indicate that Meadows voted by absentee ballot in North Carolina in the 2020 general election after registering in September at an address in Macon County. He was Trump's chief of staff at the time.

The New Yorker reported that Meadows registered at a "mobile home" in Scaly Mountain, where the former owner said Meadows’ wife, Debbie Meadows, had rented and briefly visited. The magazine reported that neighbors and friends of the Meadows family said they had never visited and the home was sold to Ken Abele, a retail manager at Lowe's, before Meadows registered to vote there.

It is illegal to provide false information to register to vote in a federal election. North Carolina's voter registration form asks voters for their "residential address — where you physically live," underlining the word physically.