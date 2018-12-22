Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Not even a government shutdown can cancel Christmas for kids eagerly tracking his progress around the world and awaiting presents in the mail.

As thousands of federal employees were likely to be sent home amid the gridlock in Washington after a partial shutdown on Saturday morning and even more were expected to work without pay, several agencies assured children and adults alike that Christmas was still coming.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tweeted on Friday that it is prepared to track Santa's flight across the globe as it has done for more than six decades.

"Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year," the tweet read.

First lady Melania Trump, who arrived at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, said she would still participate in the annual tradition of calling in to NORAD on Christmas Eve.

Presents are also still on their way to children and families across the nation, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

In a tweet on Saturday, the postal service said it also would not be impacted by the government shutdown.

"All Post Offices will remain open for business. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products & services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a gov't shutdown," the service tweeted.

And for those visiting Washington over the holiday, a trip to the Smithsonian's 19 museums would still be possible until Jan.1, 2019.

In a tweet, the Smithsonian said it would use prior year funding to remain open. It added that it is always closed on Christmas Day.

"In the event of a #GovernmentShutdown, our museums, research centers and the National Zoo will be OPEN through Jan. 1," it tweeted Friday.

Those visiting New York City would also still be able to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said the state would intervene to keep the entities open.

"We will not allow President Trump's repugnant symbol of division close the true representations of who we are as a state and a nation," Cuomo said.

But while volunteers helped children follow Santa across the globe and monuments worked to stay open, more than 420,000 federal employees will be required to work without pay under the partial shutdown, according to a fact sheet compiled by Senate Democrats.

TSA employees, correctional officers, FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, Border Patrol officers, Coast Guard employees, Forest Service firefighters and Weather Service forecasters are all expected to continue working without pay.

Approximately 380,000 federal employees will be sent home, according to the fact sheet.