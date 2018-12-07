Peter Alexander
Emmy Award-winning journalist Peter Alexander was named NBC News White House Correspondent in December 2012. His reports appear across all platforms of NBC News, including “NBC Nightly News,” “Today,” “Meet the Press,” “Rock Center,” "Dateline," MSNBC and NBCNews.com.
Prior to joining the NBC News White House team, Alexander led the network’s on-the-ground coverage of the 2012 Republican presidential race, following GOP nominee Mitt Romney on the trail through Election Day. Alexander’s reporting earned recognition as one of POLITICO’s “10 Breakout Reporters of 2012.”
Since arriving at NBC News in 2004, Alexander has covered numerous international stories — from Iraq’s historic election in 2005 to the death of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, and the tsunami in Indonesia. He has filed reports from Afghanistan, the Galapagos Islands, Gaza, Israel, Laos and Mexico. Alexander’s work also includes environmental reporting from the Northwest Passage in the Arctic, and reports on the deeply personal story of his sister, Rebecca, who has Usher Syndrome, type III — a rare genetic disorder that's robbing her of her vision and her hearing.
Alexander has covered numerous breaking news events, including anchoring live coverage of the "Miracle on the Hudson" and the "Tragedy at Virginia Tech." In 2010, he reported on the international controversy surrounding Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange. In addition to his news responsibilities, Alexander has also served as an NBC Sports host, and covered both the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.
Before NBC News, Alexander worked as the lead reporter and substitute evening anchor at KCPQ-TV in Seattle, WA. During the 2000 presidential campaign and election, Alexander interviewed President George W. Bush, former Vice President Al Gore and Sen. John McCain. Prior to KCPQ-TV, Alexander worked at KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA. and WKYT-TV in Lexington, KY.
A recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, Alexander has also been recognized by the Associated Press, the Radio-Television News Directors Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.
Alexander graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He lives outside Washington, DC with his wife, WJLA-TV anchor Alison Starling.