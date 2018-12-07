Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Peter Alexander

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nauert would replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would resign at the end of the year.

Nauert is a former “Fox & Friends” anchor who has been spokeswoman for the State Department since April 2017.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing in Washington on November 30, 2017. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file

Nauert had been a news correspondent since 1998, having spent most of that time with Fox News and a brief stint with ABC News. She received her master's in journalism from Colombia University. She was previously a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Prior to working as a journalist, Ms. Nauert served as a health insurance consultant in Washington, D.C., the State Department biography said.