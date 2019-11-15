Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is giving public testimony Friday regarding the circumstances of her abrupt ouster from her post as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Catch up quickly:
- Trump accused of witness intimidation in real time. Chairman Schiff said the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously."
- Yovanovitch calls Trump's attacks "very intimidating." The former ambassador also said she felt threatened by Trump's statement about her to the Ukrainian president.
- Yovanovitch says Trump administration kneecapped her diplomatic efforts. "The State Department is being hollowed out from within," she said.
Trump confidant Roger Stone found guilty on all counts in federal trial
A federal jury in Washington on Friday found Trump associate Roger Stone guilty of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in a case that was an offshoot of the Mueller probe.
The longtime Trump confidant faces prison time on the charges, which stemmed from his alleged efforts to find out when WikiLeaks would be releasing emails hacked from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.
What's going on inside the White House today?
Top staffers to President Donald Trump have been huddling behind closed doors in the West Wing. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, leaving the office of Hogan Gidley, declined to answer questions about whether the president’s real-time tweets on Yovanovitch amounted to witness intimidation.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, leaving press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s office, also did not answer questions.
Despite the White House’s insistence that the president “will be working hard for the American people” today, he is clearly engaged in the hearing nonetheless.
Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she testified in the impeachment inquiry. Here's her response.
Schiff says Trump is intimidating Yovanovitch 'in real time'
During the break, Schiff accused Trump of intimidating Yovanovitch "in real time," and the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously."
"What we saw today is, it wasn’t enough that Ambassador Yovanovitch was smeared, it wasn’t enough that she was attacked, it wasn’t enough that she was recalled for no reason, at least no good reason," Schiff told reporters. "But we saw today, witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States, once again going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously."
Schiff: There was 'witness intimidation in real time' from TrumpNov. 15, 201900:24
ANALYSIS: Trump attacks on Yovanovitch show 'profound lack of understanding'
Trump campaign spokesman tweets 'what's relevant'
