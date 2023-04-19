Biden fires at 'MAGA' GOP economic vision amid debt ceiling stalemate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden denounced “MAGA Republicans in Congress” Wednesday in a speech that centered on two competing economic visions for the country amid an escalating standoff over the debt ceiling.

“You and the American people should know about the competing economic visions of the country that are really at stake right now,” Biden said at a union training facility in Accokeek, Maryland. “Just two days ago, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, went to Wall Street to drive home the MAGA economic vision for America."

Biden has sharpened his criticism of McCarthy and House Republicans’ economic plans as tensions over the debt limit grow and the president eyes an expected re-election announcement. The White House has accused McCarthy of failing to make a counteroffer to the president’s budget, risking the country’s faith and credit in the process.

“America is not a deadbeat nation, we meet our obligations. … No one should do anything to jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Biden said. “They say we’re going to default unless I agree to all these wacko notions of theirs.”

Biden and McCarthy in Washington on March 17, 2023. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

On Wednesday, Biden warned that McCarthy delivered "a speech without a plan” that talks about “limiting spending,” but “what he didn’t say, he didn’t tell you exactly how much he wants to cut.”

Biden called on House Republicans to “take default off the table and let’s have a real serious conversation.”

The White House has accused House Republicans of threatening to “kill” thousands of manufacturing jobs as GOP lawmakers eye cuts to the president’s infrastructure law and other legislation to pass a spending bill.

Biden’s remarks follow a call on Tuesday between Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in which the Democrats said they would stand firm on the president’s stance not to negotiate over the debt limit.

“President Biden, Leader Schumer, and Leader Jeffries agree that we won’t negotiate over default and Republicans should pass a clean bill like they did three times in the previous administration,” according to a readout of the call shared by the White House.

House Republicans are moving ahead with a bill to lift the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, 2024, that would include spending cuts and repeal of some of Biden's signature legislation. The bill will not pass the Senate, Schumer has vowed, but if it can pass the House, Republicans may force negotiations over spending cuts in exchange for their help in averting a government default.