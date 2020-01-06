Hollywood's second-biggest night is here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are being hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais. See a full list of the nominees and follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Awkwafina makes Golden Globe history with best actress in a comedy win
Nora Lum, better known by her stage name Awkwafina, is the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy.
"If I fall upon hard times, I can sell this, so that's good," Awkwafina, who won for her portrayal of Billi Wang in "The Farewell," said before thanking Lulu Wang, the director and writer of the film.
"You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime," Awkwafina said. "Just filming this story, being with you, is incredible."
Awkwafina was born in New York City to a Chinese-American father, Wally, and a South Korean immigrant mother, Tia. The actress, who rose to fame in 2018 after she starred in the blockbuster hit "Crazy Rich Asians," dedicated the award to her father, grandmother and late mother.
"I'd like to dedicate this award to my dad, Wally," she said. "I told you I'd get a job, dad."
Taron Egerton just won a Golden Globe for playing Elton John ... and didn't hug Elton John
The good news is that Taron Egerton just won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy. The weird, potentially awkward news is that when Elton John stood up to hug him, Egerton didn't ... hug him back? Was this a slight? A mistake? A moment in which you answer, "Fine thanks, you?" when somebody just says, "Hi!" but with bodies and gestures instead of conversation?
I mean, he played Elton John. So etiquette dictates that if you win an award for said portrayal, you thank him for a) being a person you could play, and b) approving your casting as, well, him. Odds are, they're fine and this means nothing. But in my Golden Globe awards-addled brain, there is a feud coming. Based on what, I do not know. But I am ready to take both sides because each seem great and this doesn't affect me in any way.
Brad Pitt wins for 'Once Upon a Time,' pays tribute to fellow nominees
Brad Pitt just won his second Golden Globe for his performance as laconic stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
In his speech, Pitt recognized the work of his fellow nominees: Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins. He said that as a young actor getting his start, they were "like gods" to him.
He also paid homage to his co-star, "LDC" — Leonardo DiCaprio — and "Once Upon a Time" writer/director Tarantino, who earlier in the night won the best screenplay trophy.
Pitt last won a Globe for his supporting role in the science-fiction head-trip "12 Monkeys."
'Chernobyl' takes home the Globe for best limited series or TV movie
With the disaster's 34th anniversary coming this April, HBO/Sky Network's miniseries, "Chernobyl" earned the Golden Globe for best limited series or TV movie and lead actor Jared Harris made the acceptance speech that re-iterated the show's theme: the responsibility of truth.
Of course, if you haven't seen it yet, there's far more to it. "Chernobyl" is a tough watch. It's affecting and upsetting and it doesn't end with anything other than feeling totally consumed by the history and those responsible and what any of it means today. So don't say I didn't warn you: watch it, yes. But pace yourself if necessary and remember that the actors all speak in their British accents.
Tom Hanks gets emotional... and gets everyone else emotional during Globes speech
Tom Hanks delivered a monologue that moved just about everybody to tears... including himself.
The 63-year-old actor got emotional thanking wife Rita Wilson and his five children while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award, the Globes lifetime achievement honor.
"A man is blessed with family," he said while choking up.
Then he spent the rest of the speech gushing over many of the other people in the room who helped him through his career, including Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese.
He also took time to talk about the less glamorous people who make the magic happen on a movie set, from the makeup artists to the focus pullers.
"It's those moments as an actor where everyone I've worked with has helped me get to that place, sometimes it's three in the morning and sometimes it's at 11 o'clock at night, where you have to somehow put it all together," Hanks said.
But there was, of course, some moment of vintage Hanks humor.
"How many people in this room have a clip package that includes 'The Love Boat?'" he quipped after the introduction montage that included his first on-screen credit on the '70s television TV show set aboard a cruise ship.
In all, Hanks gave an ode to the sheer pleasure of making motion pictures.
"I have checked the gate and the gate is good," Hanks closed, a reference to the way directors ask that the film image is clean, "and the gate is good."
Big upset: Best director isn't Scorsese or Tarantino or Bong Joon Ho
The honor went to Sam Mendes for the searing World War I drama "1917."
Mendes, who is also a celebrated theater director, last won the directing Golden Globe for the (overrated!) suburban satire "American Beauty."
"1917" has earned rave reviews for its central conceit: The movie is designed to look as if it unfolds over the course of one long shot.
Mendes beat out heavy-hitters in the category, including Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite").
What we thought of Tom Hanks' speech
Anna: Oh god I'm crying
Jennifer: Me too!
Jason: Hottake this is fine
Anne: I AM LEARNING A LOT ABOUT FILM. masterclass
Jason: He's just likeable, he could be up there reading the Denny's menu
Daniel: I feel like i'm swimming in a pool of melted butter right now
Who isn't crying???
Show of hands: Who isn't crying watching Tom Hanks speak right now?
I say this every year...
I'm a sucker for clip reels.
(Brought to you by the montage of scenes from Tom Hanks movies, as well as his guest appearance on "The Love Boat.")
Hulu has a big night at the Golden Globes
Almost all of the Hulu shows nominated tonight have taken home wins.
Actress Patricia Arquette won an award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a TV series or motion picture made for television for her role in "The Act."
Stand up comedian and writer Ramy Youssef won his first Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy for his show "Ramy."
While Catch-22 actor Christopher Abbott lost to Russell Crowe in the best actor in a limited TV series category, the show still has a shot in the best television limited series or motion picture made for television.
And by the way, Apple is going home empty handed after Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both lost for their performances in "The Morning Show," which also failed to win best television series, drama.
Where is Baby Yoda, and who is he wearing?
We're halfway through the Globes and I am no closer to caring less about seeing Baby Yoda tonight. I want to see what he's wearing. I want to see who he's sitting with. I want to see who's escorting him to and from the bathroom, and/or whether he's taken a small cup, filled it with broth, and is roaming through the room, hoping to be held by Amy Sedaris. (Who, from all accounts, is not there.) I want him to be delighted at certain winners, and bored by the majority of the broadcast. (That's when he'll sleep.) These are the things I want, and the questions that should be answered before the evening ends. I also, as he laughs at the sheer joy of Tom Hanks winning an award, want to see Baby Yoda's tiny teeth.