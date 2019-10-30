Breaking News Emails
Comedian Kevin Hart says he's slowed down and viewing life through a different lens after a September car accident that left him with severe spinal injuries.
"Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control," Hart said in a video posted to his Instagram that opens with televised news reports of the Sept. 1 crash in Malibu, California. "At the end of the day, it can all be over man."
Hart, 40, had back surgery after the crash that left his spine fractured in three places and his newly-purchased 1970 Plymouth Barracuda mangled.
Jared Stanton Black was driving the car when reckless driving and a swift acceleration caused it the right rear tire of the muscle car to break traction, hit a curb and a vinyl fence before it slid down an embankment and hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Black also suffered major back injuries, while another passenger in the car was trapped but did not need to be hospitalized.
Hart's video shows him undergoing physical therapy, while he reflects on what he has realized over the past two months.
"I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down," he said. "You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident. I see things differently. I see life in a whole new perspective."
He said his appreciation for life is "through the roof," and he's especially thankful for his family, friends and fans. "And more importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life," Hart said as he hugs and kisses loved ones in the video.
Comments on the video offer encouragement. "Welcome back Kev," says one. Hart hadn't posted a picture on Instagram since shortly before the accident.
The video also shows Hart at his doctor's office. The doctor shows an X-ray of Hart's spine, and informs him that his recovery will likely take "about a year."
"I’m not in a rush," Hart replies.
"I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me," says Hart, who is married and has three children. "I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020."