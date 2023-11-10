Taylor Swift won't be dancing in a storm in her best dress Friday night in Argentina, even after rumored love interest Travis Kelce arrived in Buenos Aires presumably to watch her perform.

The "Fearless" singer called off her show in the capital city, citing bad weather, with a forecast of 0.5-to-2 inches of rain and 40 mph winds.

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on social media Friday afternoon.

The show has been rescheduled for Sunday, Swift said.

"Due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

It's a rare move for the singer, who typically opts to perform through the pouring rain rather than disappoint her loving fans.

On the Eras Tour already, Swift has sung and danced her way through heavy rainstorms, once on May 7 in Nashville and a second time in Boston on May 20.

In Nashville, the rain was so intense that there was a shelter in place warning sent out an hour before Swift's opener, Gracie Abrams, took the stage. Swift didn't start her set until around 10 p.m. that night.

At that show, rainfall totaled 2.24 inches. In Boston, a total of 1.62 inches of rain fell on Gillette Stadium while Swift performed.

Kelce flew to Buenos Aires on Thursday night after helping teammate Patrick Mahomes raise money at a charity event, a source close to the couple told NBC News. His arrival in Argentina seemingly confirms speculation he'll be attending Swift's upcoming shows.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears to be swapping roles with rumored girlfriend Swift, likely taking his turn in her VIP tent at the Eras Tour in Argentina on Saturday night.

All eyes will be looking for Kelce in the VIP tent at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires at the second of three shows where Swift is performing her 3 1½ hour concert at the venue. It is unclear if he now plans to stay for Sunday's show.

In recent months, as rumors about their apparent relationship have taken over the internet, Swift has made an appearance at four of Kelce's Chiefs games, clad in the team's signature red as she cheered on the tight end from the VIP box.

Kelce is taking advantage of his bye week to join Swift on tour after a win on the road in Frankfurt, Germany, against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It won't be Kelce's first time seeing Swift perform the Eras Tour live. He famously attended the show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July, which he later recalled on his podcast, "New Heights."

He made it clear he tried to get a friendship bracelet featuring his cell phone number to Swift that night, but that he was ultimately unsuccessful.