‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11 Oscar nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its list of nominees for the upcoming 95th Oscars on Tuesday, with "Everything Everywhere All At Once" leading with a total of 11 nods.

The film won nominations for best picture, best director and its stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won nods for best performance by an actress and actor in a leading role.

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and James Hong in "Everything Everywhere all at Once." Allyson Riggs / A24

Ten films were named as contenders for the coveted prize of best picture: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "The Fabelmans," " Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

The nominations were announced by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed on Tuesday morning at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Voting for the nominations concluded Jan. 17, and 9,579 members of the academy were eligible to vote, according to Variety. The academy said it saw “record-breaking participation” for this year’s nominations, it reported.

There are a total of 23 categories.

Angela Bassett was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” along with Hong Chau in “The Whale,” Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin," Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, both for their roles in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Bassett already won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role in the "Black Panther" sequel and is also nominated for a BAFTA, Britain’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, in that category.

“The Banshees of Inisherin," “The Fabelmans,” “Avatar: The Way of Water," “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Top Gun: Maverick” also dominated the award nominations.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Searchlight Pictures

Austin Butler snagged a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Elvis, Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin," Brendan Fraser for “The Whale," Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

Nominated for actress in a leading role were Cate Blanchett in “Tár," Ana de Armas for her portrayal as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie," Michelle Williams in “The Fablemans” along with Yeoh.

In the hat for best director are Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin," which clinched a total of nine nods, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” Todd Field for “Tár” and Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

No women made it to the list of best directors.

Snubbed for the Academy Awards were the films “Till” starring Danielle Deadwyler, a historical drama about Emmett Till's mother's pursuit of justice after her son was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, and “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, centering on a group of female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Neither women of color made it to the list for best leading actress.

Rihanna made it to the list of nominations for best original song for “Lift Me Up” featured in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” along with Lady Gaga for “Hold My Hand,” which appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick.” But snubbed was Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” featured in “Where the Crawdads Sing,” despite getting nominated for the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

The Oscar nominations come just weeks after the Golden Globes returned to the airwaves. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a tale of two friends who have a falling out on a remote island in Ireland in 1923, took home the award for best picture, musical or comedy. It was the most nominated film at the Golden Globes, with eight nods. The final award of the night — best motion picture, drama — went to Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.”

Last year's Academy Awards ceremony ignited widespread shock after Will Smith, who took home the best actor award for "King Richard," slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith apologized to the academy and to Rock. He later resigned from the academy, which announced it is prohibiting Smith from attending the awards show for 10 years.

In a recent statement, academy CEO Bill Kramer said this year's awards show will honor both the year’s best films and the ceremony's 95th anniversary.

“The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards — our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future,” he said. “The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, and our vision for the future."

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host, marking his third time fronting the ceremony — which he previously led in 2017 and 2018.

The 95th Oscars will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be televised live on ABC.