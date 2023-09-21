Angus Cloud died of accidental overdose, coroner says

"Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose from a lethal combination of drugs, the Alameda County Coroners office said Thursday.

Cloud, 25, died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the coroner's office confirmed in a phone call with NBC News. The breakout television star died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, in July.

Prior to this death, Cloud's family said the young actor was struggling with the grief of losing his father. The family's initial statement following his death referenced Cloud's ongoing mental health issues.

His mother, Lisa, clarified last month that she did not believe her son intended to take his own life and shared insight into his final moments in a statement to Facebook.

"His struggles were real," she wrote. "He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Angus Cloud attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage file

The two had spoken that night about Cloud's intentions to help his mother and sisters financially in the wake of his father’s death. She said she hugged her son goodnight, and that “he said he would see me in the morning.”

Cloud's death was shocking for his colleagues and his fans, as the young star exuded charm and comedic flair in the public. Discovered on the street, Cloud became a fan favorite of the HBO teen drama series for his portrayal of Fezco.

Fezco is a teen drug dealer with a heart of gold, living with his grandmother and helping her while also becoming a caretaker to his young adoptive brother, Ashtray.

Cloud's ability to bring levity to the dark themes "Euphoria" has become known for was also paired with strong dramatic acting.

Fans felt connected to his character's strong relationships on the show. One plotline fans were excited for in the show's second season was a budding romantic relationship with Maude Apatow’s character, Lexi.

As he did more interviews, fans began to note how similar Cloud’s demeanor was becoming to Fezco's mannerisms. He told Variety last year that playing the typically stoic character was mentally exhausting some days.

“I’m a pretty easygoing, goofy guy,” Cloud said. “But Fezco doesn’t laugh or smile too much.”

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.