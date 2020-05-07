Celebrities have been speaking out over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot to death while jogging in Georgia in February.
"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" NBA star LeBron James tweeted Tuesday. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!"
Arbery, 25, was chased and gunned down by two white men, who said they believed he was a burglar, while jogging through Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23. Police have identified the two men who chased him as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. Neither has been arrested or charged, and the investigation is ongoing.
"I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family," James wrote alongside a picture of Arbery. "#StayWoke. #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack."
Arbery's family attorneys have also released a video that appears to show the fatal shooting of Arbery and are calling for authorities to arrest the McMichaels.
Other celebrities have posted tributes to Arbery, including comedian Wanda Sykes and model and television personality Padma Lakshmi, who are urging the police to arrest those responsible for the young man's death.
"The murder of Ahmaud Arbery should be mentioned everyday until those two killers are behind bars," tweeted Wanda Sykes in response to a post from producer Andy Lassner.
Lakshmi instructed her followers to "call the Glynn County Police Dept" and "demand their arrest" in order to ensure "#JusticeForAhmaud."
"We are worthy of peace, joy, grace, compassion, and every damn protection we are afforded by existing," actress Gabrielle Union wrote in an Instagram post. "We shot past sick and tired a long time ago."