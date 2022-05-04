Family of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey reveals her cause of death

Kailia Posey, the 16-year-old star of "Toddlers & Tiaras," died by suicide, her family said in a statement Wednesday.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family said in a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday.

The family set up a donation fund at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name to support other young people who are at risk of suicide.

Posey's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Her mother had shared news of her daughter's death on social media on Monday.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Posey was best known for being featured in one episode of “Toddlers & Tiaras,” a TLC reality TV series that focused on the families of children who competed in beauty pageant competitions.

She became one of the most recognizable faces from the series after a photo of her reaction in an interview during the episode went viral.

In their statement, Posey’s family said “she won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Most recently being named 2nd Runner-Up Miss Teen Washington. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

In her last Instagram post on April 23, Posey is seen wearing a red two-piece outfit, captioned: “None of your concern :)”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.